ROADWORKS on the M48 Severn Bridge will cause several closures over the next few days.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight tonight from 7pm until 6am tomorrow morning.

This is due to anti-skid works on the road surface.

A diversion will be in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Then, a full weekend closure will be in place on the westbound carriageway, from 7pm tomorrow until 6am on Monday November 4.

This is due to surfacing works.

Again, a diversion will be in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

