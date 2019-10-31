THREE men have been charged with burglary and other offences following two incidents in Rogerstone, Newport earlier this week.

Two burglaries were reported in the Rivermead estate area of Rogerstone overnight on Monday, October 28.

The alleged offenders broke into properties, stole items including car keys and a vehicle.

READ MORE:

Following a Gwent Police investigation, the next day a 36-year-old man from Llanrumney, Cardiff was charged with two counts of burglary (dwelling and theft), theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

A 32-year-old man from Roath, Cardiff has also been charged with two counts of burglary (dwelling and theft) and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 38-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with two counts of burglary (dwelling and theft), theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

They will now appear in court.