A CAERPHILLY man fell to his death after leaning on a taxi before it drove away – on the same day his mother died.

Anthony Moore, 78, of Van Road, was supporting himself on a taxi outside the King’s Arms pub, Cardiff Road, on April 5, when he removed his hand as people got into the car.

“It was as though he then tried to reach out to touch the car again as the taxi left,” said witness PC Stephen Clarke, who was recounting CCTV footage.

“He then fell and landed on the back of his head, three to four seconds after the taxi drove off.

“The taxi driver was not aware of his fall.”

He fractured his skull, causing bleeding in his brain.

He was put on life support but this was turned off after 17 days, with the consent of his family.

Mr Moore had been drinking all day, Newport Coroner’s Court heard, after the news that his mother had died in the morning.

Chong Williams, a taxi driver who took him from his home to the King’s Arms earlier in the night, said his “speech was slurred”.

The death was recorded as an accident.