A FOOTWEAR company are searching for slipper testers to trial products 12 hours a day for a year - and what's more they'll pay you for it.

Bedroomathletics.com, an online company based on Leeway Industrial Estate in Newport, specialise in indoor footwear and loungewear.

The company are looking to recruit an official slipper tester for their autumn/winter range.

The successful applicant will be required to wear items from the new range for at least 12 hours a day.

The winner will be paid a pro-rata salary of £40,000, which works out around £4,000 a year.

Bedroomathletics.com claim that they have already received 'more than 10,000 applicants'. As a result, the cut-off date has been brought forward to Friday, November 8.

Howard Wetter, Director of bedroomathletics.com, said: “It’s going to be an extremely tricky task for us to pick the perfect slipper tester, and we’ve already got the team scouring through each and every submission sent over in order to make sure we pick the right person.

"The reasons behind people applying for the role are plentiful, from medical reasons and slipper obsessions, to brutal honesty behind wanting the addition £4k a year income.

"We’ve even had one application that stated “it would be really cool if I had this on my CV for my future career."

Once the deadline of November 8 passes, bedroomathletics.com claim the lucky winner will be 'put to work straight away' on their required reviews and slipper feedback.

Anyone looking to apply for the role can do so at bedroomathletics.com/magazine/do-you-love-a-new-pair-of-fluffy-slippers