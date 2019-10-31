VIOLENT crime across Gwent has risen sharply in the last year, outstripping the UK average by 10 per cent - but police say this is due to new reporting procedures.

There has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of violent incidents in the 12 months to June, latest figures from the Home Office reveals. This represents a rise of just under 4,000, from 16,248 to 20,219.

Violent crime is described as 'violence against a person' and includes homicide, violence with and without injury, harassment and stalking and death or injury by unlawful driving.

A steep hike in the number of harassment and stalking cases is the main factor driving the increase, with such cases up by 53 per cent across Gwent, from 4,549 to 6,971.

Monmouthshire witnessed the highest increase with 65 per cent more cases reported, closely followed by Caerphilly with a jump of 63 per cent.

Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen saw increases of 52 per cent, 45 per cent and 44 per cent respectively.

“From April 2018, a change to Home Office Counting Rules meant that the offence of stalking or harassment is now recorded, in addition to the most serious offence involving the same victim and offender,” said Detective Superintendent for Gwent Police, Alun Davies.

“It is likely that the number of such offences recorded will continue to increase until the rule changes have bedded-in across all forces.

“It is a priority for us to support victims of stalking and harassment and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We are working hard to raise awareness and provide support to anyone affected by stalking and harassment in Gwent.”

READ MORE:

Possession of weapons, such as firearms or knives, rose by 15 per cent, with 242 cases reported. There were little under 100 cases in Newport - a 20 per cent rise.

Caerphilly had the second most such incidents, representing a four per cent rise. Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent had 30, 26 and 21 cases respectively.

Superintendent Davies said his force were tackling the issue in a “number of ways”.

“We run operations such as the national Operation Spectre, which focuses on removing knives from our streets.

“We also work closely with other Welsh police forces and partner agencies to develop an All Wales serious violence action plan.

“As part of daily policing, our officers conduct intelligence lead stop-search powers to target those who may commit violent crime.

“Gwent Police’s ongoing commitment and investment into tackling these crimes is aimed at encouraging victims to report offences to the police and at instilling confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Anyone who believes they are a victim of stalking are encouraged to report their concerns by telephoning Gwent Police on 101, or calling 999 in an emergency.

Support is also available through the Connect Gwent Victims’ Hub on 0300 123 2133.