AN 81-YEAR-OLD man from Cwmcarn died of malignant mesothelioma and pneumonia after coming into contact with asbestos in the 1970s.

An inquest hearing was told that John Jones, of Marne Street, was admitted to hospital on April 21, suffering from abdominal pain. Two days later, he died.

Mr Jones came into contact with asbestos while working for British Telecom in the 1970s.

Work colleague Graham Evans said in a statement he and Mr Jones had to drive through a hallway suffused with asbestos dust.

“The walkway had asbestos lined pipework and contractors came in to remove it. They removed it from the pipes, but just dropped it to the ground," he said.

“John initially refused to work but was told to get on with it.

“We had to drive through the asbestos dust, we could not help but breath in the dust.”

Testing did not provide evidence to support a view of significant exposure to asbestos. However, the analysis report stated that mesothelioma may arise after brief and intermittent exposure to the material.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said the cause of Mr Jones's death had been mesothelioma and pneumonia, and concluded that his death was due to an industrial disease.