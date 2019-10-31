A WANTED man is being sought by detectives over an alleged theft and the public have been urged not to approach him.

Gwent Police have appealed for information to help them find 36-year-old Gary Cargill from the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood.

A spokesperson said: “We'd like to speak to Gary in relation to an alleged theft committed in Blackwood on Thursday 17th October 2019.

“Officers are advising members of the public not to approach him and if you see him, to please contact Gwent Police on 999 quoting log: 1900384894

“We believe Gary has links to the New Tredegar area of Caerphilly.

“Alternatively, if you have any information to help us with our enquiries, you can contact Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”