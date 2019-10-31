DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted when she was pulled into a hedge following being dropped off by a taxi.

Police believe the early hours of the morning attack last weekend could have taken place in the Malpas Road/Newport Road area of Llantarnam in Cwmbran.

A Gwent police spokesperson said: “We believe the offence took place after the victim left Newport and was dropped off by a taxi in the Malpas Road area at approximately 4am on Saturday 26th October 2019.

“It was reported that the victim, who is in her twenties, was pulled into a hedge and assaulted whilst walking towards her home address. She is currently recovering at home.

“If you believe you have any information that may help us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference: 1900395777.

“You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”