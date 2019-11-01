DO you know a school, teacher, lecturer or someone associate with education that deserves to be recognised for their excellence?

Now is the chance to do your bit to help put their name in lights. Nominations are now open for the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards, which is being run in assocation with headline sponsor, the University of South Wales..

St Joseph’s RC High School, in Newport, was the winner of a brace of top awards last year, School of the Year and Secondary School of the Year.

The school's headteacher Jackie Jarrett said: "We were thrilled to win the award as it was recognition of our vibrant Catholic learning community, our track record of excellent outcomes for young people and our strong focus on well-being. It was a wonderful testament to the relentless hard work and commitment of our talented teaching and support staff and the amazing support we receive from governors and families.

"Any external recognition of excellence taking place within school is always very much appreciated. I’m sure that every school across Wales has talented and committed staff and success stories to share. However, it is particularly pleasing and rewarding, not only for those individuals nominated for awards, but for the whole school community, when parents and pupils take time out of their busy lives to nominate teaching and support staff and recognise them for some unique or special reason, whether exceptional care and support, hard work, dedication or going the extra mile."

Mrs Jarrett said: "We all have the ability to be supportive, compassionate and influence positive behaviours and change lives. In the teaching profession, we have the pleasure of doing this on a daily basis. The teaching profession, along with its hard working and talented support staff, live and breathe doing their very best for young people and do not undertake their roles for personal awards. However, where the school or a staff member has received a nomination for an award or indeed won an award, I know it is always very much appreciated and undoubtedly creates a professional memory to treasure."

Other sponsors of the awards include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Monmouthshire Building Society, Melin Homes and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit wwwsouthwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards.