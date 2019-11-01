BIDS to provide an extended disabled-friendly bike scheme in a Newport park are being invited by the city council, even though a trial of it has not yet begun.

Newport City Council announced earlier this year that funds set aside for Tredegar Park would be invested into a disabled-friendly bike scheme.

Local charity Pedal Power, which provides specifically adapted bicycles for people of all abilities, will conduct the trial.

But a the council has issued a tender online for an extended contract for the scheme.

Leader of the Conservative group at Newport council, Cllr Matthew Evans, said that it was ridiculous.

“It’s winter-time now so they won’t get an accurate representation of usage," he said.

“It’s an ill-conceived idea and it seems like they felt the need to just do something.

“The fact that they haven’t yet completed the trial is deeply worrying.”

Although the start date of the trial is not yet known, it is expected to begin once a planning application for storage of the bikes has been approved.

The park has been allocated £262,000 through section 106 agreements - money handed to the council by developers for use on schemes benefiting the community such as parks, schools and other facilities. But only an initial £120,000 has been allocated for 2019 to 2020.

According to the tender on the Sell2Wales website, the provider would be required to run the scheme for two days a week.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “Local charity Pedal Power will be delivering the trial of the bike scheme for disabled children and adults in Tredegar Park.

“To prepare for the longer term, Newport City Council is seeking a provider for an extended contract in line with its procurement policies.”