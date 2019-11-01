A PONTYPOOL teenager with a passion for recycling was on hand to open a new shop giving unwanted items a new lease of life.

Thirteen-year-old Ieuan Bradfield cut the ribbon on The Re-use Shop, a joint venture from charity Circulate Recycling, in partnership with Torfaen County Borough Council and FCC Environment.

The shop, close to the Torfaen household waste recycling site in New Inn, sells unwanted items that residents have donated at the local recycling site with those unwanted items donated by the public going on sale to raise vital funds for the charity.

“Ever since primary school, I have been really interested in recycling and I am passionate about making use of all our waste efficiently. And I am making it my business to be sure we are a doing it properly in Torfaen” said Mr Bradfield.

“Today’s re-use shop opening has been a big part of the recycling journey and I hope the community uses the shop for many years to come.”

The youngster was an eco ambassador at George Street Primary School, and has visited the Household Waste and Recycling Centre to find out more about recycling in the borough.

(Ieuan Bradfield with some of the items donated at the Torfaen Re-use shop. Picture: Mark Lewis.)

Speaking at the launch, Cllr Fiona Cross, Executive Member for the Environment at Torfaen Council, said: "This is a subject so close to my heart as a passionate advocate of re-use.

"We will never recycle our way out of our waste problem. This is yet another opportunity for our communities to reduce waste, save money by supporting a local charity and contribute to being part of the solution rather than the waste problem.

"It’s estimated that at least 232 tons will be collected via this shop this year, that’s equivalent to approximately 46 elephants. This waste will be diverted from going to our energy from waste facility.

"Having visited it only last week the most poignant learning I gained from this experience was the disappointment of how much could be reused or recycled but is needlessly placed in our bins.

"We can all do small things to contribute to a zero waste Wales. I am so delighted that the Re-use Shop is now officially open for business for the residents of Torfaen.”

Kate Burton, Garnsychan partnership manager at Circulate Recycling, said: “Our retail outlets play a huge role in supporting our community so the chance to open a new shop is always exciting, particularly when it’s something a little bit different.

“The amount of perfectly good, saleable items which can be recycled or sold is incredible, so the new shop’s location offers an excellent opportunity to stock our shelves with all kinds of items now able to find a new home and raise funds as they do it.”

(Shoppers at the opening of Torfaen's Re-Use Shop. Picture: Mark Lewis.)

FCC Environments’ regional director Steve Longdon said: “As a business, we work hard to recycle as much of the waste that comes onto our recycling sites as possible.

"But we have long been aware that many of the items that are brought still have a useful life ahead of them and as Blue Planet Two has shown, we are all really keen to do our bit. So the time is right to bring in retail experts who can work with our team to spot real ‘treasure amongst the trash’ and give items a new lease of life.”