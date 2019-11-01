YOUNG women across Caerphilly will be the first in Wales to benefit from being able to use environmentally friendly, sustainable and re-usable sanitary products provided through a grant to a council.

Pupils across Caerphilly have been using free sanitary products in school following a Welsh Government grant of £13,206 last year.

Caerphilly council was awarded that money as part of the 2018/19 feminine hygiene revenue grant.

A council update on use of the period dignity grant says its cabinet member for education and achievement, Cllr Philippa Marsden, has committed to spend the 2019/20 grant on environmentally friendly, sustainable and reusable products.

It will be the first local authority in Wales to do so.

The report says that all the grant money received in 2018/19 was spent on products.

Age-appropriate sanitary products have been provided to all secondary, primary, junior and infant schools in Caerphilly.

Education outside of school provisions, youth centres, community centres and libraries were also provided with sanitary products suitable for both girls and women.

Boxes were distributed at the beginning of May 2019 during the head teachers’ forums.

In July 2018, the council changed the title of its period poverty working party, to 'period dignity', to reduce the stigma of poverty.

The council will consider the report in the education for life scrutiny committee meeting next Tuesday, November 5.