YOUNG actors in Newport are being encouraged to take part in a new project which looks at Shakespeare's story of Hamlet in a modern light.

The city's Riverfront Theatre will host workshops for 18-25 year-olds to work with theatre makers from across Wales, meet other people, and create theatre that questions who Hamlet is today and what Hamlet means to them.

Three other 'Hamlets Hubs' have been set up in Cardiff, Menai Bridge and Mold with the aim of creating a Wales-wide piece of theatre that reflects what young people in Wales have to say.

The four regional Hamlet Hubs will run workshops this month and in early December participants will gather in Cardiff for a weekend of sharing, developing and bouncing ideas off each other.

The workshops at the Riverfront Theatre will run from 5.30pm-8.30pm on Mondays November 11, 18 and 25, and from 10am-5pm on Saturday November 30.

To apply, visit newportlive.co.uk/arts-culture/hamlets or email georgina.harris@hotmail.com