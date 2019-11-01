SCAMMERS have been targeting residents of Caerphilly county borough claiming to be from the council, saying they are due a refund, and asking for bank details.

The council has issued a warning after people reported receiving scam phone calls, with the scammers using tactics such as telling residents their property is in the wrong council tax band, claiming that the Valuation Office charges you to challenge your band when you can do this for free, or saying they are from the council or Valuation Office and asking for bank details so they can provide a refund.

A council spokesman said: "If you receive telephone calls or text messages advising that your council tax account is in credit and asking for your bank details in order to send you a refund, please do not provide your bank account details in these circumstances.

"Please contact the council tax office on 01443 863006 or email counciltax@caerphilly.gov.uk and we will be able to confirm if you are eligible for a refund."

To avoid falling victim to scammers, residents are advised to ring a cold-caller’s office to confirm that they are who they say they are, and inform the police if they believe someone to be impersonating council staff.

The council has reminded residents not to give out bank details to anyone that contacts them by phone or who calls in person, not to let anyone into their home without seeing appropriate identification, and not to speak to anyone who is reluctant to give their company address or contact details.

If people receive an email, they are being asked not to click on any links in it unless they are sure of its authenticity, and also not to reply or forward the email, or transfer any money via Paypal.

Residents can check their council tax band free of charge by visiting gov.uk/contact-voa

To report an issue to Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Trading Standards team, please call 01443 811300 or visit caerphilly.gov.uk/tradingstandards