ANYONE looking to venture outside this weekend might have to take a rain - and wind- check, as the Met Office have issued two yellow weather warnings.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued for much of the Gwent area and are likely to last until the late hours of Saturday.

The warning for wind, which covers the entirety of southern Great Britain, has been put in place from 4am tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has warned that the wind could cause travel disruption as well as damage to roofs. High-sided vehicles are also advised to take caution as the warning is in effect for the whole M4 corridor.

The warning for rain has been issued over a smaller area but western areas of Gwent are still likely to see downpours.

Residents of areas such as Ebbw Vale, Caerphilly and western Newport are in the affected area.

Flooding and travel disruption are expected, especially later in the day when the rain has been persisting for a while.

For additional information about how to stay safe in adverse conditions, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice