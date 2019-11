A MAN from Rhymney has been jailed for more than five years after being charged with intent to supply heroin.

David Williams, 45, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison following an appearance at Newport Crown Court on Monday, October 14.

READ MORE:

The officer leading on the case for Gwent Police, PC Paul Broad said: “David Martin Williams pleaded guilty of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – heroin.

"He was sentenced to 2,045 days”