THE annual dedication service which marks the formal opening of the Garden of Remembrance near Newport Cenotaph will take place on Monday, November 4, at 10.45am.

The Royal British Legion is coordinating the service, which traditionally takes place on the Monday before the main Remembrance Day Parade and Service.

The Legion’s chaplain, Keith Beardmore, will officiate at the event which is due to be attended by the city’s war veterans, Standard Bearers, members of the RBL and local dignitaries including Newport City Council cabinet members and James Harris, the council’s strategic director of people.

The Mayor, Cllr William Routley, will deliver a short speech and lay the first cross.

Members of the public are invited to attend this short service.