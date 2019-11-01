THE death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was discovered at her home in Lysaghts Avenue, Newport, by her partner on August 26 last year, was drug-related, senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders concluded.

A post mortem examination revealed abnormally high levels of four drugs - antidepressants and an antipsychotic - in Jorden Thompson's system, none of which had been prescribed by her GP.

Alcohol, codeine and diazepam were also present at low levels, along with morphine at a relatively low level.

At an inquest, Ms Saunders said Ms Thompson had consumed a "cocktail of medication, some at overdose levels", and had died "from the toxic effects of consumption of non-prescribed drugs".