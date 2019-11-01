HALLOWE'EN is over for another year - and all across Gwent pumpkins were carved into some impressive and creative designs.

Here, we have six of our favourite pumpkin designs from our readers.

This pumpkin was created by Catherine on Twitter's seven-year-old son David. He was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and wanted to show us that he still loves Hallowe'en.

Another that came in to us on Twitter was this pumpkin showing Woody from Toy Story, by Emily Evans.

Billy Whizz on Facebook sent us this Iron Man pumpkin.

The Calahi family have been busy with these awesome creations.

Danielle Orchard has also been busy with these cool pumpkins.

Emma Ross went all Nightmare Before Christmas with this Jack Skellington pumpkin.

