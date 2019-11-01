HALLOWE'EN is over for another year - and all across Gwent pumpkins were carved into some impressive and creative designs.

Here, we have six of our favourite pumpkin designs from our readers.

South Wales Argus:

This pumpkin was created by Catherine on Twitter's seven-year-old son David. He was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and wanted to show us that he still loves Hallowe'en.

South Wales Argus:

Another that came in to us on Twitter was this pumpkin showing Woody from Toy Story, by Emily Evans.

South Wales Argus:

Billy Whizz on Facebook sent us this Iron Man pumpkin.

South Wales Argus:

The Calahi family have been busy with these awesome creations.

South Wales Argus:

Danielle Orchard has also been busy with these cool pumpkins.

South Wales Argus:

Emma Ross went all Nightmare Before Christmas with this Jack Skellington pumpkin.

READ MORE: