THIS is very much a homage to the famous film which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with lots of fun and the serious points about women’s bad treatment in the workplace dressed in humour.

To make it a musical, of course, as it also has extra songs penned by Dolly Parton in addition to the 9 to 5 theme song.

The story is of three undervalued female office-workers of very different backgrounds but all with one thing in common - wanting to get their revenge on their male boss.

They take him hostage and then realise they are free to make all sorts of workplace changes, such as equal pay, job sharing, employee health support and allowing what could be called feminine touches to the office environment.

While it has the look and feel of that original 1980s film it adds in a couple of references to contemporary American politics.

Of course, we would all have loved to have Dolly onstage - but instead we have her onscreen as a narrator and leader of the singing of the theme song which is added to for this show.

Playing Violet Newstead we have a strong performance from South Walian actress Caroline Sheen, while the Dolly Parton role of Doralee Rhodes is superbly played by Georgina Castle. The role of July Bernly, recently dumped by husband Dick for a 19-year-old, is acted and sung by Amber Davies, X Factor finalist from North Wales, who has a fine voice and delights in the big ballad number.

The boss Franklin Hart Jr is played by Sean Needham, and he is the most entertaining member of the cast - which is sort of a pity in that he supposed to be the baddie! Even his awful sexist remarks and daft behaviour is amusing rather than shocking.

Rather than vile he comes over as a rather delightful pantomime baddie.

The second funniest part of the show is the sexual skit from sexually frustrated employee Roz Keith, played by Lucinda Lawrence, the antithesis to the women’ libbers in the company.

Until November 2.

By Shaun Tougher