NETWORK Rail is thanking passengers for their patience and understanding as it announces the early re-opening of the Abergavenny to Hereford line.

Last weekend, the line was subject to extreme rain and flooding which resulted in the track foundations at a number of locations being washed away.

Since its closure, Network Rail has had teams onsite working around the clock.

Initially scheduled to reopen on Monday, November 4, the line will now reopen for the start of service on Saturday, November 2 and will operate its normal weekend timetable.

The work undertaken to reopen the line has included:

• The removal and replacement of sleepers at all wash out locations

• The removal and replacement of 100 metres of track over 5 areas

• Transporting to site and laying 300 tonnes of foundation materials

• Transporting to site and laying 600 tonnes of ballast stones

• Drainage systems (culvert) inspections

• Full railway signalling, power and telecom cable integrity checks

• Repairs on the fencing to secure the infrastructure and make safe

Bill Kelly, Network Rail’s route director for Wales and Borders, said: “I would like to thank passengers and all those affected by the closure of the line.

"The severity of the rain and flooding had a devastating impact and washed away enough of the track to make it very dangerous. We put in place immediate plans to reopen the railway as efficiently and as safely as we could.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to our teams who worked 24/7 in all weather conditions to reopen this important line ahead of schedule. I am also very grateful to our partners at Transport for Wales during these essential works.”

Colin Lea, Customer Experience Director, Transport for Wales Rail Services concluded: "Transport for Wales is pleased that our colleagues at Network Rail are ahead of their work schedule and the line between Abergavenny and Hereford can now be reopened.

“I would like to thank all teams involved for their hard work and dedication, and also thank our customers for their patience over the last few days.

"Our services will resume on Saturday, but please check our website for updates prior to travelling.”