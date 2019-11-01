A BODY found by the River Usk on Tuesday has been identified as 51-year-old Phillip Davies.

Mr Davies, from Abergavenny, was reported as missing on Wednesday, April 3.

His body was discovered by a member of the public at about 9.20am on Tuesday, October 29, by the River Usk at Llanover, Abergavenny.

READ MORE:

Inspector Micah Hassell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Phillip Davies at this difficult time.

“I’d also like to thank everyone in the community who has helped in the search following Phillip’s disappearance."