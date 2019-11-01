AS THE festive season approaches, Hospice of the Valleys are appealing for runners for its Chase the Christmas Pudding event.

The Festive Fun Run is all about dressing up with friends and family and chasing a giant Christmas pudding around the lake at Park Bryn Bach to raise money for the hospice, a charity that provides specialist palliative care to the people of Blaenau Gwent.

You can run, jog, dance, skip or walk two laps of the lake.

Everyone who enters will receive a Santa hat to help keep heir heads warm. Children will also receive some festive treats.

Entrants are encouraged to dress up - elves, Santa, reindeer, and turkeys are all welcome.

The lucky runner to catch the pudding will not only win a family Christmas pudding but take the honorary role of the Christmas Pudding runner for 2020.

There will be Christmas music to raise the spirits and well-deserved hot and cold refreshments available in the Visitors Centre. Changing facilities and parking is available on site. The event is family friendly and wheelchair accessible.

(The Hospice of the Valleys Chase the Christmas Pudding fundraising run. Picture: Karl McCarthy/Hospice of the Valleys.)

The run starts at 10.30am on Sunday, November 24. Registration opens from 8.45am to 10am.

Entry costs £10 adults, £5 child (aged four to 17), and free for under threes. All children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult around the course.

For more information and to sign up visit hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk/event/chase-the-pudding