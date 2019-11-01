A MAN found dead in a friend's home in Cwmbran in August last year died of a multi-drug overdose, an inquest hearing was told.

The body of Christopher Hodder, 42, was found in the early hours of August 31, 2018, in a property at Woolpitch, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran.

An investigation concluded that there had been no-one else involved in his death.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said the evidence indicated that Mr Hodder had problems with drugs since he was around 20 years old, and though he had been successful in rehabilitation, he had gone back to using them.

A post mortem examination had, said Ms Saunders, found "significant and varied drugs and medication in his blood".

These included heroin and anti-depressants, with the level of the former being enough on its own to cause death.

Ms Saunders concluded that Mr Hodder's was a drug-related death.