A NEW initiative aiming to keep the most vulnerable members of society warm this winter has been launched in Newport.

Wrap Up Newport, operating out of a base in Corporation Road and working in partnership with Help the Homeless Newport, is part of a national campaign which began in London.

The scheme, which has been running across the UK since 2010, encourages members of the public and businesses to donate coats and jackets, as well as items such as blankets and sleeping bags, throughout November.

Newport is the first city in Wales to introduce the initiative.

Project Officer Tariq Khan at the launch of Wrap Up Newport which aims to get warm clothes for the homeless Picture: Mark Lewis

Once volunteers have collected enough items they then hand them out to vulnerable people throughout the city. And it is not just Newport's homeless community who stand to benefit from their work - as the volunteers also provide warm clothing to Women's Aid as well as charities supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

Project officer Tariq Khan said: "With the right support network in place for the people we support we can make a real difference."

Mayor of Newport Councillor William Routley, who also made a guest appearance at the launch event, praised the efforts of all involved.

He said: "They're doing fabulous work.

"This can make a massive impact in Newport."

For more information about the Wrap Up campaign, visit wrapuplondon.org.uk/wrap-up-family