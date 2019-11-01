INSURANCE claims by tradesmen in Wales as a result of tool thefts have risen 58 per cent in the last two years, according to new figures.

This is higher than the UK average, where the number of claims was up 54 per cent, according to a report by small business insurer Simply Business.

Across the UK, the number of claims jumped from 412 in 2016 to 893 in 2018. In Wales, that number rose from eight in 2016 to 43 in 2018.

Bea Montoya, chief operating officer at Simply Business said: "Tradespeople are the backbone of Britain, but they're being stopped in their tracks on a daily basis due to the ongoing tool theft epidemic. Tool theft rips through the lives of thousands of tradespeople and their families every year.

"We’ve seen 87 different trades affected in the last two years alone, showing just how widespread the issue has become.

"Unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly common to see tools being stolen without leaving any visible sign of forced entry.

"The rise of keyless entry has meant the way thieves operate is changing, and it’s potentially becoming easier to steal tools.

"Tradespeople need to take extra care to avoid tool theft, and simple measures such as removing your tools overnight, parking in view of CCTV and with doors against a wall, and marking tools and recording serial numbers, can go a long way in preventing theft.

"Tools insurance is a good safety net should the worst happen, but prevention should always be the priority."