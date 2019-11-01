DELAYS in flu vaccine supplies for primary school children and for adults aged under 65 in 'at risk' groups in Wales, have been described as 'unfortunate, challenging and worrying' by health minister Vaughan Gething.

The primary school flu immunisation programme for children aged four-10 years is having to be re-scheduled "due to factors beyond our control", Mr Gething said, in a statement issued this afternoon.

It involves some deliveries of the nasal spray vaccine - known as Fluenz Tetra® - due to be received this month, and relates to issues around routine testing by the manufacturer.

It is being stressed however, that the issue is not related to the safety of efficacy of the vaccine. An alternative supplier is not available.

Health boards and GPs have been asked to re-prioritise vaccination in primary care of children aged two and three years, and aged two-17 years who are in a clinical risk group - including those who would normally receive a vaccine in school - to ensure the delay does not impact on those who are most vulnerable.

"Ordering of children’s flu vaccines for primary care commenced on October 18, and there is sufficient stock and unaffected planned deliveries to see this element of the programme through to completion," said Mr Gething.

More than 80,000 doses of vaccine had been received by health boards for the school programme by the half term break, enough for 46 per cent of the total number of children vaccinated last year in schools in Wales.

It is anticipated that the full allocation of vaccines for Wales will be received over the course of the season, and the school programme will restart as soon as sufficient supplies are available.

Health boards with vaccines already available in pharmacies have been asked to continue an ongoing school programme for as long as possible, or to use the stock to support GPs.

Postponed school vaccination sessions will be rescheduled, and parents will be updated on the situation.

"Whilst this situation is unfortunate and challenging, our priority is to protect as many children as possible from the effects of flu, and help reduce its spread in the community to other vulnerable individuals," said Mr Gething.

A vaccine recommended for 'at risk' adults aged under 65, manufactured by Sanofi, is also on hold, because of a delay in announcing the vaccine composition for this winter.

This has put additional pressure on manufacturers to produce the millions of vaccines required for the northern hemisphere by the usual time.

Vaccines that take longer to produce have been affected more, and in this case have resulted in staggered deliveries to practices.

GPs and pharmacies in Wales order injectable flu vaccines directly from manufacturers or suppliers, and they are not supplied through the NHS. Other vaccines for 'at risk' people under 65 were available to order and these have not been delayed. Vaccines for over-65s have also not been affected.

"Flu doesn’t tend to start to circulate until mid-December but I appreciate that any delays in receiving the vaccine are worrying," said Mr Gething.

"If a suitable vaccine is not available at GP surgeries, individuals in at-risk groups should consider having the vaccine at a local pharmacy that offers the NHS flu vaccination service."