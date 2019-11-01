TINY Rebel's beers are known for their memorable names, as well as their big flavours – but a legal dispute over one of their drinks has resulted in a hasty name change.

The Rogerstone brewery filed an application in 2017 to trademark the name of its flagship India pale ale (IPA), Clwb Tropicana – but beverage giants PepsiCo, who own fruit juice brand Tropicana Products Inc., took umbrage.

"Without all the legal mumbo jumbo, this means we have to stop using the name Tropicana before December 31...or else they take [us] to court," Tiny Rebel said in a statement on its Facebook page.

But this doesn't spell the end for the popular IPA – it has been renamed Clwb Tropica.

"Everything you’ve fallen in love with still remains," the firm said. "The beer is unchanged and still rammed with those tropical Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops.

"Amplified by mango, passionfruit, pineapple and peach. It still makes you want to party, dance and listen to Wham! on repeat."

The firm will also start making an alcohol-free version of the beer, which it has wryly named Clwb Tropica N.A. (non-alc).

