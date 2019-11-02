AN ENGINEERING apprentice from Risca who has already saved his company more than £22,000 has been named Apprentice of the Year.

Shane Ash, 26, who works for Tata Steel in Llanwern, picked up the accolade at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru ceremony held at the new International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.

“Winning this award is absolutely brilliant,” he said. “It means a lot to me because it’s recognition for the work I have been doing over the years. I will be able to put this on my CV and people are going to know what I have achieved.

“I think these awards and the venue are brilliant and it’s great to be part of it.”

The awards showcase the successes of the best learners, employers, tutors and assessors in Wales who have excelled in contributing to the development of the Welsh Government’s Traineeship and Apprenticeship programmes.

Jon Matthews, Tata Steel’s central engineering manager at Llanwern, praised Mr Ash’s “exemplary” attitude and described him as “a key asset”.

His employers estimate changes suggested by Mr Ash when managing a major project to manufacture and install a coil transfer car have saved them more than £22,000.

He is now in the design phase of introducing a robotic arm that will remove impurities from molten zinc during the galvanising process to improve speed and health and safety at Llanwern steelworks, something he spotted during a work placement in Holland.