A WOMAN from Newport has won a national care award and will receive an MBE from the Queen – all in the same year.

Rose Brown, 58, says she is “really overwhelmed” and that it has been a “wonderful year”.

The social care manager, who works on behalf of Caerphilly County Borough Council, won the silver award in the Excellence in Leadership and Management in Supported Living or Small Group Community Living category of the Wales Care Awards.

And this is just the latest in an amazing year for the 58-year-old - who was named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List earlier this year for services to Shared Lives social and health care.

Shared Lives is a scheme that provides for older people, individuals with dementia, learning disabilities, physical disabilities, sensory loss or impairment, mental health needs, and people who misuse drugs or alcohol.

“We provide support and accommodation to individuals over the age of 18 with care and support needs," she said.

“My role is to manage the service which includes a staff team of 20, some 206 carers and 496 service arrangements.

“It’s very rewarding.

“We support people to become independent and achieve their goals and sometimes their aspirations as well.

“There’s no limits to the opportunities out there for the individuals we support.”

Mrs Rose cited one of her biggest achievements as supporting a woman with learning disabilities who fulfilled her ambition to get married, have children and live independently.

She added she wouldn’t have got her MBE or award without her “wonderfully dynamic team”.