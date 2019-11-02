Meet Billy - a gorgeous, friendly little boy aged about 13 weeks old.

He came into the care of Gwent Cats Protection when his owner became ill and was no longer able to care for him and his mum.

He is a delightful little character who can be homed with children and other cats, so he would fit perfectly into most homes. He loves to play and certainly loves his mouse.

13-week old Billy is looking for a new home

Billy, along with several other cats and kittens, will be hoping to find his perfect family at our Adoption Day on Saturday, November 2, at Rhiwderin Community Centre, Pentre Tai Road, Rhiwderin NP10 8RL.

Doors are open at 1.30pm so if you would like to meet adorable Billy and some of our other beautiful cats and kittens in need of loving homes, then please come along on Saturday.