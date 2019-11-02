A DRINK-DRIVER who led police on a high-speed chase “created a real risk of death”, a judge has said.

Richard Simmonds, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, was twice the legal drink-drive limit when police attempted to pull him over at 1am on Saturday, August 31.

Simmonds, 31, had performed a dangerous manoeuvre on the A4046 by overtaking another car on the wrong side of the carriageway.

But when officers signalled for him to pull over, he instead accelerated and drove at 70mph in a 40mph zone.

The defendant turned right into Victoria Road and travelled at such a pace that the vehicle’s rear end slid towards a wall.

Officers decided to halt the chase due to the narrowness of a road, which runs straight through a residential area. But they were able to trace the vehicles' registration to Simmonds' home in Mount Pleasant Road.

When they arrived, Simmonds walked out and approached officers – effectively giving himself up.

An initial breath test was positive for alcohol and a station test confirmed a reading of 76 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Simmonds pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, driving without third party insurance and driving without a licence.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Richard Williams said: “You created a real risk of death, serious injury to other road users and to police officers.

“You appeared to be losing control of the vehicle.

“You were twice over the legal limit - you were uninsured and had no permission to drive the vehicle.”

Simmonds was given a 12-month suspended sentence after the court heard how immediate custody would negatively impact his family, who he provides money to each month.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete 10 days of rehabilitation. He was also disqualified from driving for three years and will have to pass an extended driving test.

He will also pay the cost of the proceedings at £340.

The judge praised the police officer’s decision to halt the chase.

“I should acknowledge that the pursuing police officer demonstrated sound professional judgement in curtailing the pursuit," he said.

“That officer demonstrated considerable coolness.”