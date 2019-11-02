THREE Newport drug dealers who trafficked cocaine and ecstasy in the city and Torfaen have been jailed for a total of more than 10 years.

Cameron Symonds, aged 21, of Liberty Grove, was sent to prison for four years, Callum Biggs, aged 20, of Bishton Street, three years and nine months and Declan Beesley, aged 22, of Gainsborough Drive, two years and nine months.

Cameron Symonds

They trio admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The city’s crown court heard how the pair were involved in the operation of a drugs telephone line and were part of a network that had tentacles in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool.

MORE NEWS

John Ryan, prosecuting, said that line was receiving up to 1,000 messages a day.

The court was told how undercover police officers were involved in bringing the gang to justice.

Callum Biggs

The offences were committed between December 1, 2018 and April 18 this year.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: "These individuals were arrested as part of Operation Dynamic – a large scale operation to tackle serious and organised crime throughout the Gwent area.

Declan Beesley

“Operation Dynamic aimed to tackle those in our communities who profit from selling the most harmful drugs to some of the more vulnerable people in our communities.

"We welcome these sentences and hope it sends a clear message that those found guilty of being involved in the most serious crime in Gwent can expect substantial custodial sentences.”

The three are also set to face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings due to take place in the new year.