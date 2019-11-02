A BLACKWOOD man has drawn on his own mental health issues in a bid to help others facing similar problems – with a comedic book.

Glenn Gameson-Burrows, of Cefn Fforest, has struggled with mental health issues for a number of years, and just under two years ago he suffered a breakdown. But, in an effort to create something positive from his experience, the 38-year-old decided to write a novel, Rotten Apples Comedy Club, to help others cope with their own mental health.

(Glenn Gameson-Burrows from Cefn Fforest, with his book Rotten Apples Comedy Club, written following a mental breakdown.)

“I’ve always had issues since I was about nine or 10,” he said.

“I would have bad anxiety to the point where I would scratch and bite my fingers, I had bad OCD and depression."

Mr Gameson-Burrows said around two years ago his issues become overwhelming, and he considered suicide.

“The first thing is to accept there is an issue," he said. "It took me about 25 years to accept it and only because my wife sat me down and had a conversation with me and then took me to get an urgent appointment at the doctors.

“I had CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) and counselling and decided that I would help myself by starting to write. My wife wanted me to take a break and rest because I also do photography and work in a hospital, but I wanted to write instead.”

But Rotten Apples Comedy Club started very differently to how it turned out.

“It started as a horror novel," said Mr Gameson-Burrows. "But then I scrapped about 10,000 words because I wanted to laugh more.

"The story is about four comedians, who I based on my different personalities. I like to think that I’m a bit of a comedian at home, I have a strong passion for sport and there is the serious side to me with the hospital work.”

Initially using the book as therapy for himself, Mr Gameson-Burrows soon found that it had the same effect on other people. He said: “The support has been great. People I work with who I have never spoken to before having come to me and said how the book has helped them. People who I haven’t spoken to before or for years have also said the same thing.

“I tried to take the mick out of myself in the book and add about comedy clubs near to me.”

Mr Gameson-Burrows hopes that the book will continue to inspire others to seek help. He said: “It is very important, today that people, especially males, seek help. Society says that men have to be strong but its okay to not be okay.”

The book has also led to another chapter in Mr Gameson-Burrows’ writing career – Welsh boxer Robbie Regan has asked him to write his biography. Mr Gameson-Burrows said: “I had photographed him before. We come from the same area and have gone through similar things, albeit on a different scale. We have a similar sense of humour too so I think that has made him comfortable to open up and let me write about his life.”

Rotten Apples Comedy Club is available through Amazon, on Kindle and Mr Gameson-Burrows’ Facebook page.

For support with metal health problems, speak to your GP or contact Mind Cymru on 0300 123 3393.

Confidential support for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts is available from the Samaritans on 116 123.