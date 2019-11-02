EVERY year hundreds of school children remember the Chartist uprising of 1839 by re-enacting the march to the Westgate Hotel in Newport city centre.

The 'Newport Schools Chartist March' involves pupils from primary and secondary schools across Newport who come together and recreate the march.

They dress in clothing suitable for the time period, carry signs, chant chartist slogans and sing chartist songs.

It is a fun way for the children to learn about history through drama and always attracts a crowd of passersby in the city centre.

The parade begins at Newport Cathedral and travels the same route as the Chartists down Stow Hill and into the city centre, before a commemoration of the battle in front of the Westgate Hotel.

Each year the parade, and the Chartist uprising, becomes a bigger event than the previous year, with more people getting involved and more resonating with the events of November 4, 1839.

Here we show some of our highlights from past parades.

Pupils taking part in the Chartist march on November 4, 2014. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Hundreds of pupils turn out each year with signs and slogans. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Chartist sculpture was revealed in May 1991. The sculpture is a focal point in each parade.

Pupils from Caerleon Comprehensive with town crier Yvonne Williams

School pupils taking part in the Chartist march in 1989

Megan Hutton from Millbrook Primary School gives a speech outside the Westgate Hotel dressed in Chartist outfit in 2016. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Pupils perform a reenactment of the Chartist march and battle. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

2017's school children in the Chartist spirit. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Chartist spirit is still prevalent in 2017. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

This is part of a series of features marking the 180th anniversary of the Newport Uprising.