A WHOLE host of royals have descended on Gwent over the years.

In light of his recent 84th birthday, here we take a look back at some of the times Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, toured the many factories of years gone by.

Harold Insley, managing director of I.M.I Stanton with the Duke of Kent as he toured the factory in Newport in December 1980

The Duke of Kent at the official opening of the wave sculpture in Newport in May 1991

Garth Jenkins, vice chairman of Gwent County Council, Mr M.B Mehta and Lord Hanbury Tenison with the mayor of Torfaen Cllr Herbert Rosser and Duke of Kent. Parrot corporation factory in Cwmbran. July 4, 1985

The Duke of Kent at Parrot Corporation’s Plant in Newport. July 4, 1985

The Duke of Kent sampling crisps on a tour of Bensons Crisp Factory in Rogerstone. September 27, 1990

Gail Farmer and David Wright with Duke of Kent on visit to Suflex in Risca.

Gwyneth Harris, supervisor at Saunders Valves in Cwmbran with the Duke of Kent. November 25, 1976

The Duke of Kent visit to Henley Forklift in Pontllanfraith. November 25, 1976

The Duke of Kent unveiling plaque at Blackwood Junior School. 1991