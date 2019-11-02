THE next edition of the Conversations at the Chapel series of talks will take place at The Art Shop and Chapel, Market Street, Abergavenny, on Wednesday, November 6, 8pm.

The guest speaker is Imogen Cooper, an acclaimed pianist who has performed with all the great orchestras and conductors of the world.

Her solo recitals have recently seen her play in London, Istanbul, Madrid, and Washington DC.

Film maker Alastair Laurence curates these talks. Tickets cost £10 and are available from The Art Shop and Chapel, telephone 01873 736430 / 852690.

A pre-event supper is available, with all dietary requirements met. Booking is essential.

Ms Cooper received a CBE in 2007 in the Queen's New Years Honours. She has appeared alongside the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia, Boston, Cleveland, Vienna Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw, Leipzig Gewandhaus, Budapest Festival and London Symphony Orchestras.

She has played at the BBC Proms and with all the major British orchestras, including particularly close relationships with the Royal Northern Sinfonia and Britten Sinfonia, play/directing. Her recital appearances have included Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Paris, Vienna, Prague and the Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg.

As a supporter of new music, she has premiered two works at the Cheltenham International Festival; Traced Overhead by Thomas Adès (1996) and Decorated Skin by Deirdre Gribbin (2003). In 1996, she also collaborated with members of the Berliner Philharmoniker in the premiere of the quintet, Voices for Angels, written by the ensemble’s viola player, Brett Dean.

Imogen is a committed chamber musician and performs regularly with Henning Kraggerud and Adrian Brendel. As a Lieder recitalist, she has had a long collaboration with Wolfgang Holzmair in both the concert hall and recording studio.