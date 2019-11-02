BONFIRE Night is just a couple of days away - and party-goers are being reminded to keep fireworks and bonfires away from power lines and substations.

The warning has been issued by Western Power Distribution (WPD), which covers the Midlands, the South West of England and South Wales.

Anyone hosting a bonfire party should always check for any electrical equipment or power lines when planning their event - whether it is a large community celebration or a family gathering in a back garden.

WPD health and safety adviser Eddie Cochrane said: “It is vital that people are aware of the dangers around them when they are planning bonfires and firework displays – and that includes the dangers posed by electrical equipment.

“It is always a good idea to plan the event in daylight to make sure you are well away from power lines and other electrical hazards. On a windy night, flames and sparks can easily be blown onto overhead power lines and may cause power cuts or electrical surges.”

Electricity can also jump gaps - this means that serious injury can occur even without coming into direct contact with electrical equipment.

If bonfire organisers become aware of any damage to WPD’s electrical apparatus or believe an item has gone into one of its substations, they should always keep well clear and call 0800 6783 105.

Safety tips: