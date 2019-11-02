A NEWPORT teenager, who is hoping to become an overseas diplomat, achieved the highest mark in the entire world in a Geography exam she took this summer.
Sophie Cooper, a former pupil at Caerleon Comprehensive School, achieved the remarkable honour in her Cambridge IGCSE Geography examination in the summer.
Cambridge examinations are taken in more than 40 countries - and it was Sophie, a Sixth Form student at Monmouth School for Girls, who came out on top for the Geography paper.
READ MORE:
- Abergavenny to Hereford railway line to reopen ahead of schedule as Network Rail teams steam ahead with repairs
The Cambridge Top in the World accolade is given to learners worldwide who secure the highest standard mark for a single subject.
She was presented with her certificate by Monmouth School for Girls head Jessica Miles.
Mrs Miles, said: “It is extremely rewarding to congratulate Sophie and her teachers who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in the Cambridge IGCSE Geography examinations."
It has been a successful time for Sophie, who joined Monmouth School for Girls in 2017 and is taking A-levels in English, History and German.
Next month, she will be meeting young people from across the UK and Germany to discuss environmental initiatives and future projects.
The four-day summit in Germany, for which she has been selected, is being sponsored by the British Embassy in Berlin and the UK-German Connection.