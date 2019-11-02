THE death of a conscientious and hard-working St David's Hospice Care nurse who died of a heroin/morphine overdose at her home, has left her devastated family and Gwent's coroner baffled.

Janet Fletcher was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Blodwyn Road, Pontypool, on July 30 last year, after not turning up for a shift the previous night.

The 59-year-old palliative care nurse worked for the Hospice At Home service run by St David's Hospice Care.

An inquest hearing was told she had no history of taking controlled drugs, there were no suspicious circumstances, she had no significant health issues, and had recently booked a holiday to Australia.

Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said Mrs Fletcher had obtained sleeping tablets via the internet, but not from a site "where you could obtain morphine or a derivative".

In a statement read at the hearing, St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell described Mrs Fletcher as "conscientious member of the team".

She would have had access to diamorphine and morphine, said Mrs Saysell, but there were no discrepancies in recorded medication, and "nothing on record to suggest Janet obtained drugs as part of her work".

READ MORE:

A post mortem examination revealed a level of morphine in Mrs Fletcher's system beyond those which had been recorded as causing death, even in tolerant users.

Ms Saunders said the findings had been something Mrs Fletcher's family could not accept, and had caused great distress.

They believed there must have been a mix-up in post mortem examination blood samples, but she added that an investigation found that Mrs Fletcher was the only person from whom blood was taken that day, there was no evidence of confusion, and there had been no reports of unusual results in other cases.

Ms Saunders said the evidence showed Mrs Fletcher to have been "passionate about her work" and "a hard-working member of the team", and acknowledged that the findings about her death were difficult to explain

She said she had "no answers" for Mrs Fletcher's family, who were "incredulous " that she had taken the drug.

She recorded a narrative conclusion - that Janet Fletcher died at her home address from the effects of taking an excess of opiate medication.