A NEWPORT MP has backed a campaign highlighting the importance of local shops in their areas.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, pledged support for the almost 80 convenience stores in Newport West at the Association of Convenience Stores’ (ACS) Heart of the Community reception in Parliament to celebrate the essential role that local shops play in our communities.

Ruth Jones MP said: “Convenience stores in Newport West play a key role to the lives of the people who live here. They provide much valued jobs, flexible working and tackling the issue of loneliness.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The convenience sector continues to adapt and develop and we have seen how retailers continue to invest in their stores to ensure that they are meeting consumer needs, but they face a number of challenges in the operation of their businesses as a result of policy decisions, including those on food, services and crime.

"We look forward to working with Ruth Jones MP in the future on these issues and the other challenges that local shops face.”

The 2019 Local Shop Report revealed that the 46,388 stores in the UK convenience sector currently employ around 405,000 people, generating sales of more than £40.3 billion in the last year.

The convenience sector contributed more than £8.8 billion in GVA last year, as well as more than £7.7 billion in direct and indirect taxes like excise duties, VAT, business rates and corporation tax.