THE Book of Mormon, Broadway’s smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, is coming to the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, next year from November 3.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its 22nd season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco. He is one of only 15 artists to win all four major entertainment awards – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty national awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its 2,783 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.