NOMINATIONS are now open for the highly-regarded South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020.

The important and prestigious annual awards are being supported by a wide range of sponsors.

Here we talk to one of the sponsors, Melin Homes, who are sponsoring the Secondary School of the Year category, to find out why they are backing the awards, what the awards mean and why people should get their nominations in for these awards.

Melin Homes is a housing association with more than 4,000 properties across five local authorities - Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Powys.

“We are committed to creating thriving communities, a great working culture, services focused on residents, and a programme of new developments. We remain dedicated to listening to and engaging with residents and the communities within which they live.

Young people are our future and we want to encourage, inspire and include them in everything we do, we developed a school’s programme called FACE, and a Youth Empowerment Project, Yep to help shape and influence the work we do.

“When approached to sponsor the South Wales Argus Schools and Education awards it was a natural decision for us to say yes, as we want to support and recognise the great work Secondary Schools do. We encourage all schools to enter a category, because having your hard work recognized and receiving an award is something pretty special.

Chief executive Paula Kennedy said: “We have committed to work with 25 schools over five years, and we have already exceeded this target. Sponsoring and supporting a prestigious award which recognises the great work Secondary schools do and highlights the importance of partnership working fits in with our whole ethos. We wish all the finalists good luck, and look forward to the awards evening.”

The awards are being held in association with lead sponsor the University of South Wales.

Other sponsors of the awards include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Monmouthshire Building Society, and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards