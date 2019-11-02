THE library in Gilwern will be closed for one week this month to relocate to a new space within the Llanelly Community Council building.

The library’s new site allows for more services to be provided and for allow for current services to be expanded.

Monmouthshire County Council will create a ‘micro-hub’ in the new library, where residents can make payments for council services.

There will also be support provided for Monmouthshire residents, and the opening hours will be extended to include Mondays, 9am-1pm and 1.30pm-5pm.

The existing library will be closed on Monday, November 18, and will re-open on Monday, November 25, at 9am.

Anyone with loaned library books due to be returned the week of the closure will not incur any fines and the deadline for returning the books has been extended.

Paul Jordan, Monmouthshire’s cabinet member for museums, said: “We are excited to announce our move and we are excited to offer a range of new services at our new facility.

“We hope you are as excited as we are for this new venture here at Gilwern Library and look forward to you visiting us when we reopen.”