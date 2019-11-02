The Chartist Uprising of 1839 is commemorated with a host of unique and intriguing landmarks. From the representation of the Chartists' democratic vision to the animation of their ideals and endeavours, we took a look at some of the most iconic.

The Chartist Milestone: the democratic vision

The Milestone in Newport centre marking 145 miles to Downing Street. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

This headstone provided the culmination of the In Their Footsteps art project which saw more than 1,000 small shoes created by artists, schools and community groups in 2016.

The clay shoes – which were temporary – reflected those who marched through Newport in November 1839, demanding the right to vote in parliamentary elections.

Lining the path from St. Woolos Cathedral on Stow Hill to Westgate Square, the boots retraced the Chartists’ journey during the uprising.

Those who died in the march – estimated to be around 22 – were remembered by red-painted boots, in contrast to the normal white.

The Chartist Milestone is a permanent fixture in the town centre and marks the end of the protest – close to the site of massacre.

The inscription, ‘To Downing Street, 145 miles’, serves as a poignant reminder of the democratic vision that inspired the Chartists.

The project and headstone were funded by Newport Live in partnership with the Heritage Lottery Fund and Newport Chartist Commission.

Rise Mosaic: celebrating the role of women

The Rise Mosaic in St Pauls Walk, Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Rise Mosaic is a recent addition to Newport and celebrates the women who organised and supported the Chartist movement in south Wales.

The design - made with the assistance of Linc Cymru Extra Care Scheme Tenants and the Go Girls – seeks to reflect the contributions of all women – not just a single person.

Indeed, more than 1,000 Monmouthshire women signed a National Petition to Parliament in 1839. Around one in five of the signatures were from women. This was despite the fact the charter would still only give men the vote.

More specifically, the mural strives to symbolise the actions of Mary Brewer and Joan Williams. Brewer was a protagonist in organising the Chartist movement, following the imprisonment of her brother William Edwards. Collecting lodge subscriptions and selling newspapers, she played a crucial role in fermenting support. Williams – a landlady at a public house - organised the Blaina Female Chartist Lodge, who met at the Royal Oak beer house and helped rouse support.

With women heavily involved in the movement, Chartism quickly became a family affair and many of the mass Chartist meetings in the summer preceding the uprising were carnival-like meetings.

Union, Prudence, Energy: the Chartist Sculptures.

Statues outside the Westgate Hotel in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Perhaps the most iconic Chartist landmark in the city is the sculptures that dominate Westgate Square.

Designed and created by Christopher Kelly in 1991, the sculptures form three groups. Each sculpture strives to represent a different aspect of the political and social changes the Chartists’ endeavoured to bring about.

The first group – ‘Union’ – strives to exhibit an idealised view of Newport; a man and a woman carrying a model of Newport surrounded by dancing children.

Sculptor Christopher Kelly took inspiration from history.

“The idealised city comes from Ancient Rome, where Romans used to walk into Rome with images of the cities they have captured," he said.

“The idealised city shows off all the different places of Newport.”

The second – ‘Prudence’ – shows the struggle for a change. Two figures represent the art, commerce and industry which formed the foundation of Newport and act as a spring-board for the city’s development.

Statues outside the Westgate Hotel in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The third – ‘Energy’ – symbolises both labour and victory. Three figures are seen lying down, yet the angelic-like men which spring from their lying bodies represent a new dawn of ambition and hope.

Mr Kelly said the wings of the angel form a “V for victory, but it is a traditional symbol inverted.”

“It was not a traditional military victory, but victory for the Chartist ideal," he said.

“The crushed figures are to remember those who lost their life in the uprising.”

The sculptures aren’t built on a large, imposing plinths because that “would not be in keeping with Chartism”, he said.

“People can literally walk through them.

“It was to reflect the Chartist ideal that we are all the same.”

Statues outside the Westgate Hotel in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mr Kelly has never revealed all the allegories hidden with the sculptors – they number in the hundreds – because he wanted people to engage with them.

“I had a big responsibility to the community to get people interested in this history," he said.

“If you explain what the sculpture means there would be no one looking at it.

“For me to have that opportunity was brilliant.

“Being a socialist, it was perfect.

“I remember when they unveiled the sculpture, a lady came up to me and said ‘this is fantastic sculpture because I can be proud and explain what an important place this is’.”

The sculptures were funded by Newport Borough Council and the Welsh Development Agency with support from the Welsh Arts council.

A look to the future

In 2013, one of the city’s most recognisable Chartist landmarks was destroyed to make way for the Friars Walk redevelopment.

Over 200,000 pieces of tile and glass combined to make a 35m long and 4m high mural illustrating the clashes between the Chartists and government troops.

Kenneth Budd working on the original mosaic

Kenneth Budd created the mosaic in 1978 and it formed the entrance to John Frost Square.

Oliver Budd, Kenneth’s son, recalls being a young boy when his father was designing the mosaic.

“I was about 17 or 18 when my dad was designing it and I remember posing for him,” he said.

Oliver Budd posing as a young boy for his father's mosaic

“I posed for quite a lot of the characters in it.

“I posed as the boy with the blisters and the boy dying in his father’s arms.

“I have fond memories but also sad ones.

“I remember being a schoolboy and walking to his studio when he was doing it.

Oliver Budd posing as a young boy for his father's mosaic

“It was massive, and I thought, how on earth is he going to do doing that?

“I don’t know whether it was a labour love or a labour of madness?

“I was very sad to see it go and I’m glad he wasn’t around to see that.”

Now, however, he is following in his father’s footsteps and re-creating the mural.

It will be ready for Monday, November 4, and will be erected on Cefn Road, Rogerstone – opposite the roundabout that leads to Chartist Drive and will form four panels.

A sneak preview of the new mosaic, set to be unveiled on November 4

“It is a real joy to replace it,” said Mr Budd.

“I am on the final panel.

“It’s rather scary – I have not stopped for the last two and a half months.

“I have been in the studio at eight in the morning and leaving at eight at night.”

Mr Budd has developed a new technique which means the new mural is future-proof. The mural is made of four panels and each panel is affixed to bespoke aluminium trays. This means the panels are transportable and can be moved if necessary, protecting the mural’s legacy.

This is part of a series of features marking the 180th anniversary of the Newport Uprising.