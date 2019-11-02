WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.

The group now has more than 3,000 members.

We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here.

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Alicia Holder’s dog posing with The Guardian at Six Bells

South Wales Argus:

Catherine Mayo on a family walk in Wentwood forest

South Wales Argus:

Gina Bacchioni spotted this squirrel eating conkers in Pontypool Park

South Wales Argus:

The flooding was ideal for close-up photography, like this from Ian Agland

South Wales Argus:

A rural view of New Inn, Pontypool, taken by Katrine Wright

South Wales Argus:

Robin Birt sent in this picture of the view out along the canal at Goytre Wharf

South Wales Argus:

Looking out over the Prince of Wales Bridge from Sudbrook, submitted by Roger Fuller

You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup .