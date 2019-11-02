WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.
The group now has more than 3,000 members.
We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here.
Alicia Holder’s dog posing with The Guardian at Six Bells
Catherine Mayo on a family walk in Wentwood forest
Gina Bacchioni spotted this squirrel eating conkers in Pontypool Park
The flooding was ideal for close-up photography, like this from Ian Agland
A rural view of New Inn, Pontypool, taken by Katrine Wright
Robin Birt sent in this picture of the view out along the canal at Goytre Wharf
Looking out over the Prince of Wales Bridge from Sudbrook, submitted by Roger Fuller
