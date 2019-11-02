THE body of man found in a river has been confirmed by police as that of a missing man.

At around 9.20am on Tuesday 29th October 2019, Phillip Davies, from Abergavenny, was found by the River Usk, in the Llanover area of the town by a member of the public.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We can now confirm that the man has been formally identified as 51-year-old Phillip Davies, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Wednesday 3rd April 2019.

“Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.”

Inspector Micah Hassell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Phillip Davies at this difficult time.

“I’d also like to thank everyone in the community who has helped in the search following Phillip’s disappearance."