A WOMAN from Newport has pleaded guilty to three drug-related offences.
Holly Lawrence, 27, of St Woolos Court, Clifton Place will be sentenced on Thursday, November 21.
She pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for the supply of class A drugs, possessing a class A drug - cocaine - and possessing a class B drug - cannabis.
A pre-sentence report will be drawn up ready for the sentencing.
She was given unconditional bail.