SWANSEA-born BBC Wales producer turned comedy writer Ailsa Jenkins will be bringing her debut play to Newport's Riverfront Theatre on Saturday, November 9.

Inspired by her own 'disappearance' after her successful media career was abruptly ended following a battle with cancer, Ms Jenkins felt determined to tell a story that too many women would relate too - The Invisible Woman.

The one-woman comedy is a dark tale about ageing ungracefully and searching for significance as the audience follows Mari (Nicola Reynolds) on her hilarious and poignant journey to right the wrongs of her community. She sets out on a campaign of 'invisible justice' wanting to make herself seen by those who matter most.

The project, funded by the Arts Council of Wales, shines a spotlight on society and the media's unspoken dismissal of women when they reach middle age and gives an important voice to the issue.

The Invisible Woman celebrates female empowerment and challenges the audience to rethink their own potential by addressing relatable topics including family, mental health and dieting.

The tour's opening nights at Wales Millennium Centre sold out as audiences were delighted by the hilarious monologue. The tour also visited Monmouth's Narth Village Hall last week and after performing at locations including Pontypridd, Llanelli, Aberystwyth, Caernarvon and Ammanford, closes its run at Newport's Riverfront Theatre on Saturday, November 9.

The show is advised to be suitable for audiences aged 16+ due to its strong language and is set to last around one hour.

Ms Jenkins previously worked on programmes including Proms in the Park, BBC Young Musician and the behind-the-scenes show, Doctor Who Confidential. She also won a Welsh Bafta in 2003 for Best Music Programme, Jamie Cullum Live at Brecon Jazz.

Now writing full-time, her area of interest is work creating three-dimensional middle-aged women for stage and screen. She is also finishing a novel about the life of a Welsh receptionist at a Sydney brothel.