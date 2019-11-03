OUR Dog of the week is Hattie, a stunning crossbreed who arrived at Newport City Dogs Home as a stray a few weeks ago.

Hattie may be homeless, but as one of the most people-friendly dogs at the centre she certainly isn't short of friends, and she is rather proud of her position as Chief Meeter and Greeter at the centre's Corporate Volunteer Days, which are held on Wednesdays.

Newport City Dogs Home hosts weekly team-building and corporate 'Giving back to the Community' days, and as Hattie is one of the most friendly and reliable dogs at the centre she is always top of the list of dogs to be introduced to the centre's eager volunteers.

Hattie is high energy - don't expect a gentle stroll around the block when Hattie is heading off for her walkies - but once she has had a chance to kick up her heels she settles into the best walking companion you could wish for.

Hattie adores people of all ages, and could live happily with children.

Hattie has welcomed corporate teams from a host of local businesses and companies located in Newport, including Lloyds Bank, Office for National Statistics, IPO, SSCL, JoJo Maman Bebe, Tata Steel, DWP, and she would like to extend the paw of friendship to any local businesses who would like to spend a day volunteering at Newport City Dogs Home. For more information on Corporate Volunteer Days please email opttoadoptncdh@gmail.com

Meanwhile, although Hattie has made lots of friends at the centre, she is still looking for a special family to love, and if you'd like to meet her contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902. Or pop in for a visit - no appointment needed.